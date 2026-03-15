Mizuho Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $12.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PATH. Evercore lifted their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

UiPath Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of PATH opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. UiPath has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.81 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.53%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,968,150.80. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $707,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,343,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,844,592.05. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 787,468 shares of company stock worth $12,862,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of UiPath by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,477,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $843,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about UiPath

Here are the key news stories impacting UiPath this week:

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.