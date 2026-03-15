Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target to GBX 3,424

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,424 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,140 price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,621.33.

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About 4imprint Group

Shares of LON:FOUR opened at GBX 3,480 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £977.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.16. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,915 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,997.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,680.48.

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4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands. 4imprint Group plc was formerly known as Bemrose Corporation Public Limited Company and changed its name to 4imprint Group plc in August 2000.

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