Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Price Target to GBX 3,424

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,424 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,140 price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,621.33.
Get Our Latest Report on 4imprint Group
4imprint Group Price Performance
About 4imprint Group
4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands. 4imprint Group plc was formerly known as Bemrose Corporation Public Limited Company and changed its name to 4imprint Group plc in August 2000.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 4imprint Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.