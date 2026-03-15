Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,711 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the February 12th total of 2,604 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Towers presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Helios Towers Stock Up 2.1%

Helios Towers Company Profile

Shares of HTWSF stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

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Helios Towers is a leading independent telecommunications tower company that develops, owns and operates mobile infrastructure across key emerging markets. The company’s core business involves building and managing shared passive infrastructure, including tower sites, rooftop installations and related equipment shelters. By leasing space on its towers to multiple mobile network operators, Helios Towers enables its customers to expand network coverage, enhance service quality and optimize capital expenditure.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in London, Helios Towers has grown through a combination of greenfield developments and acquisitions.

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