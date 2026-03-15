Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,234 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the February 12th total of 9,239 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,002 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jowell Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Jowell Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jowell Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JWEL opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Jowell Global has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Limited is a Cayman Islands exempted special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more private businesses. The company has no commercial operations of its own and holds its funds in trust pending the completion of an initial business combination.

Since its formation, Jowell Global has targeted opportunities in the technology, consumer and healthcare sectors, with a particular focus on companies operating in Greater China and North America.

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