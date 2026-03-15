Lake Street Capital Cuts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $8.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TTGT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

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TechTarget Stock Down 5.5%

TTGT opened at $3.97 on Thursday. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.96.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.48). TechTarget had a negative net margin of 207.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $140.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that TechTarget will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TechTarget

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in TechTarget by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 454.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile

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TechTarget, Inc operates as a specialized media and information services company focused on the technology sector. Through a network of over 140 online channels and dedicated sites covering a wide range of IT topics—from cloud computing and cybersecurity to data analytics and storage—the company delivers targeted content, research, and insights to enterprise technology buyers. TechTarget’s offerings enable technology vendors and service providers to engage with qualified audiences at every stage of the purchasing cycle.

The company’s core products include purchase intent data solutions and lead-generation platforms designed to identify and nurture prospects actively researching technology solutions.

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