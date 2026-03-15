OSB Group’s (OSB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 564 price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 650 to GBX 660 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 631.

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OSB Group Stock Down 0.1%

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 566.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 360.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 647.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 607.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 579.66.

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that OSB Group will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSB Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at OSB Group

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 343,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 582, for a total transaction of £1,999,082.70. Insiders have sold 462,538 shares of company stock valued at $268,022,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About OSB Group

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OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services. The company also provides buy-to-let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and analytical, mortgage originator and servicer, and retail savings products; and back office processing services.

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