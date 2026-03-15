Trainline’s (TRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 230 to GBX 215 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 412.20.

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Trainline Price Performance

Trainline Company Profile

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 199.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 203.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.85. The firm has a market cap of £748.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 178 and a 1-year high of GBX 308.60.

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Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

As most rail and coach tickets continue to be sold offline at the station, and as customers and governments commit to more environmentally friendly modes of travel, we see significant growth opportunities for Trainline over the long term.

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