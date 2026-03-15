Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 37.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $258.80 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $276.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.20 and its 200 day moving average is $180.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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