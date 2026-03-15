Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,856,340,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 193.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,481,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,016 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,538,000 after buying an additional 4,244,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,876,000 after buying an additional 2,613,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $268.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.12%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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