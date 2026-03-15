Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $129,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Define Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Visa

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.65.

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Visa Trading Up 0.2%

V opened at $307.15 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.01. The firm has a market cap of $557.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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