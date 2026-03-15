Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lowered its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70,782 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.81. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $268.14. The company has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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