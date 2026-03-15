Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,580,413 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 12th total of 4,191,814 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,306,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,306,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 1,367,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.53. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 46.44%.The firm had revenue of ($10.71) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.1%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -161.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 12.5% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 80,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 65.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 301,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

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Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

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