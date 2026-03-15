Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,580,413 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 12th total of 4,191,814 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,306,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,306,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXSQ
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 46.44%.The firm had revenue of ($10.71) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million.
Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.1%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -161.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 12.5% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 80,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 65.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 301,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.
The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.