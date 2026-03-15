California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,587,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,934 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Chevron worth $557,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $196.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.05. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $198.88. The stock has a market cap of $393.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

More Chevron News

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Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This trade represents a 95.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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