Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 27,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,773. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

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Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

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Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE: SPE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver attractive total return by investing across corporate capital structures. The fund primarily allocates capital to debt and equity securities of both public and private issuers, with a focus on special situations, distressed credits and event-driven opportunities.

The fund’s flexible, multi-asset strategy allows portfolio managers to shift allocations among high-yield bonds, leveraged loans, convertible securities, preferred stock and equity positions.

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