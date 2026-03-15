Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,933 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.06.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.08 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.