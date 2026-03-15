Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,330 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 12th total of 13,115 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA RVNU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.69. 15,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,512. Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $25.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69.

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Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter.

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The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity. RVNU was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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