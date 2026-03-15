Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 30,334 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 12th total of 22,842 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,544 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,544 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GGUS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. 10,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,170. The company has a market cap of $362.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $66.12.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology. GGUS was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.