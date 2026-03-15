Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 123,566 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Trading Down 2.6%

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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