Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 123,566 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oracle News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and AI/cloud traction — Oracle reported stronger‑than‑expected revenue and record cloud dollar‑adds, and raised longer‑term revenue guidance, underpinning the bull case that AI demand will sustain growth. Oracle capitalizes on AI demand with record Cloud dollar adds
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / high conviction calls — Several firms (including JPMorgan) upgraded or reiterated bullish views after the print, and Guggenheim highlighted a potential future free‑cash‑flow “waterfall” scenario. These endorsements support further upside if execution continues. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Overweight
- Neutral Sentiment: TikTok stake and strategic investments — Filings disclosed a ~$2.2B stake in the restructured TikTok US JV (15%); strategic for content/data relationships but capital‑intensive and not an immediate earnings driver. Oracle Reveals $2.2 Billion Investment In TikTok’s US Business
- Neutral Sentiment: AI infrastructure narrative remains a key theme — Multiple strategy pieces argue Oracle is well‑positioned as an AI infrastructure play, but those gains are contingent on durable monetization and margin expansion. Oracle: The AI Darkhorse?
- Negative Sentiment: Rising litigation risk — Multiple law firms have filed/class notices alleging disclosure issues around data‑center capabilities and capex; ongoing suits increase legal uncertainty and could weigh on sentiment. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Class Action Lawsuit Filed by Kessler Topaz
- Negative Sentiment: Restructuring and extra charges — The WSJ reports Oracle set aside an additional $500M for restructuring and exit costs tied to job cuts as it scales AI infrastructure, a near‑term drag on cash flow. Oracle Allocates Extra $500 Million to Cover Restructuring Costs
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst positioning and price‑target cuts — While some firms raised targets, others (Baird, TD Cowen, Stifel and others) trimmed price targets citing valuation and model updates — adding to short‑term volatility. Baird Lowers PT on Oracle (ORCL)
Insider Buying and Selling
Oracle Trading Down 2.6%
Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.06.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
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