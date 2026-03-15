ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,241 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 12th total of 16,788 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,671 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,671 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000.

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ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Trading Up 2.4%

EPV stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 58,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,750. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

About ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

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