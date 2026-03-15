MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 45,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,519. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,993,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after buying an additional 557,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 480,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 42,364 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 441,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 400,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1987. As part of the MFS Investment Management family, the Trust seeks to provide its shareholders with high current income and preservation of capital. The fund’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a managed portfolio of income-oriented securities within a single, publicly listed vehicle.

The fund primarily invests in a broad mix of preferred stocks, convertible securities and high-yield corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.