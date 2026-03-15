American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,898 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the February 12th total of 17,424 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,443 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance
QGRO stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $106.43. 92,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $117.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,929,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 143,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period.
American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Company Profile
The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.
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