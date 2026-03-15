Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS) Short Interest Up 32.0% in February

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 42,487 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the February 12th total of 32,191 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,752 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 127.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 6,786,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,601,000 after purchasing an additional 193,917 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,638,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 751,674 shares during the last quarter.

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Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 65,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,826. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.0311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Get Free Report)

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Further Reading

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