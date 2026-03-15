Short Interest in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Expands By 33.4%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 327,068 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the February 12th total of 245,115 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,045 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,045 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth about $58,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in CI&T in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CI&T by 176.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CI&T Stock Down 1.5%

CINT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 194,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,323. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CI&T from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on CI&T from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CI&T from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

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About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

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