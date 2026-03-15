Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Lessened by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Elequin Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 163.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $593.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $613.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.68. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ News Summary

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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