Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTLGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,280,926 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 12th total of 2,843,317 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 318,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

View Our Latest Report on PSTL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 513,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 410,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 98,980 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.27. 186,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 14.77%.The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.04%.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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