Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,280,926 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 12th total of 2,843,317 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 318,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 513,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 82,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 410,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 98,980 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.27. 186,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 14.77%.The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.04%.

About Postal Realty Trust

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Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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