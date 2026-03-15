Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Down 19.7% in February

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,556 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 12th total of 9,407 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,568 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,568 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 17,700 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $156,645.00. Following the sale, the portfolio manager owned 306,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,224.25. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 272,022 shares of company stock worth $2,339,907. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,450,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,112,000 after buying an additional 231,672 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 82,892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 525,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 82,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 33,815 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Down 3.6%

Sprott Focus Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. 23,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,033. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About Sprott Focus Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed‐end management investment company trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker FUND. Externally managed by Sprott Asset Management LP, the trust offers investors targeted exposure to publicly traded companies that generate revenue through precious metals royalty and streaming agreements. By focusing on this segment, the trust provides a specialized approach to gaining potential income and capital appreciation tied to gold, silver and other base metal production.

The investment strategy centers on assembling a diversified portfolio of royalty and streaming firms with long‐life assets, stable cash flow profiles and strong growth outlooks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.