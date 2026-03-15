EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lowe’s Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe’s Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised select longer-term forecasts—notably lifting Q4 2028 and Q4 2027 quarter estimates and publishing a higher FY2029 EPS projection—supporting the view of continued multi-year earnings growth.

Zacks Research raised select longer-term forecasts—notably lifting Q4 2028 and Q4 2027 quarter estimates and publishing a higher FY2029 EPS projection—supporting the view of continued multi-year earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Publications/analysts continue to flag Lowe’s as a dividend/stability name (included among undervalued dividend aristocrat lists), which supports its defensive appeal to income-focused investors. KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on Lowe’s (LOW) with ‘Neutral’ Rating

Publications/analysts continue to flag Lowe’s as a dividend/stability name (included among undervalued dividend aristocrat lists), which supports its defensive appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: KGI Securities initiated coverage with a ‘Neutral’ rating—this is not a bullish endorsement and may cap near-term upside until the firm provides a price target or further updates. KGI Securities initiates coverage on Lowe’s (LOW) with ‘neutral’ rating

KGI Securities initiated coverage with a ‘Neutral’ rating—this is not a bullish endorsement and may cap near-term upside until the firm provides a price target or further updates. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut several near-term quarter and fiscal-year EPS estimates (multiple Q1–Q3 2027 and Q1–Q2 2028 entries, and reductions to FY2027/FY2028), which directly pressures short-term profit expectations and investor sentiment.

Zacks cut several near-term quarter and fiscal-year EPS estimates (multiple Q1–Q3 2027 and Q1–Q2 2028 entries, and reductions to FY2027/FY2028), which directly pressures short-term profit expectations and investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness after oil-price/inflation fears drove an S&P 500 selloff—these macro headwinds typically weigh on consumer and renovation spending, adding downward pressure to Lowe’s shares. The S&P 500’s 1.5% Selloff Is Driven By A Few Key Factors

Broader market weakness after oil-price/inflation fears drove an S&P 500 selloff—these macro headwinds typically weigh on consumer and renovation spending, adding downward pressure to Lowe’s shares. Negative Sentiment: Sector-level weakness: coverage on The Home Depot highlights a sluggish housing/renovation backdrop and notes that Lowe’s shares have pulled back alongside peers—this competitive/market environment reduces near-term demand for large renovation projects. Home Depot Stock Keeps Falling—Analysts Say the Upside Is Still There

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.76.

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Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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