Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,689 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the February 12th total of 1,146 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 911 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,484,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF alerts:

Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $40.83. 429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.54. Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $42.14.

Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF (AGGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diversified portfolio of US dollar-denominated fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit quality. The fund aims for total return AGGS was launched on Apr 30, 2024 and is issued by Harbor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Disciplined Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.