Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 847.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
More MercadoLibre News
Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators still point to MELI’s long track record of “monster” growth and say the stock looks cheaper on valuation metrics versus its historical multiple, which supports a longer‑term recovery thesis. The Latin American Stock Delivering Monster Growth at a Record-Low Valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst positioning remains skewed positive (many buy/strong‑buy ratings and a substantially higher consensus price target), creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if sentiment stabilizes — but that gap also highlights downside risk while catalysts play out. MercadoLibre’s $2,100 Price Target: Can MELI Recover From Its 17% Monthly Slide?
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgraded MELI from Overweight to Neutral and cut its price target (from $2,650 to $2,100), explicitly flagging margin pressures and reducing its bullish stance — a primary driver of the recent selloff. MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Plummets 7% as JPMorgan Abandons Bullish Stance
- Negative Sentiment: MercadoLibre’s plan to invest ~$3.4B in Argentina (expanding logistics, fintech and hiring) is growth‑oriented but raises near‑term margin and cash‑flow concerns; investors are weighing capex upside vs immediate profit pressure. MercadoLibre’s Argentina Bet Expands Logistics And Fintech But Tests Margins
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk (intensifying U.S.‑Israeli conflict with Iran) has hit growth names and specifically pressured MELI shares in recent sessions as investors move to de‑risk. Why MercadoLibre (MELI) Shares Are Sliding Today
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term sentiment also reflects recent earnings dynamics (an EPS miss vs. estimates despite strong revenue growth) and analysts’ margin concerns, magnifying downside after the downgrade and headlines. Here’s Why MercadoLibre (MELI) Fell More Than Broader Market
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.33.
Read Our Latest Report on MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.
Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.
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