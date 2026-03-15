Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $70,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,250. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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