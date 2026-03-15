BlackRock $BLK Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock worth $90,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $6,201,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $700,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in BlackRock by 6,347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

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BlackRock Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE BLK opened at $922.79 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The stock has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,075.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,092.52.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $13.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.55 by $0.61. BlackRock had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,514.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,244.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,308.89.

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Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total value of $240,651.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,054,779.16. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,084.22, for a total transaction of $5,738,776.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,185 shares in the company, valued at $50,074,700.70. This represents a 10.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 111,319 shares of company stock worth $123,999,249 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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