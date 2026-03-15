CNA Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,954,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 5.9% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $815.00 to $826.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $919.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $781.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $910.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.