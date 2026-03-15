CNA Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,954,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 5.9% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
Shares of GS stock opened at $781.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $910.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.
Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman highlights that the current energy supply shock should spur investment in grid infrastructure and storage — a potential source of advisory, underwriting and asset-management fees for GS. Current energy supply shock will drive investment into grid infrastructure and storage solutions: GS
- Positive Sentiment: Several pieces note GS is deeply oversold technically and that analysts remain constructive (recent price-targets above current levels), which could support a relief rally if markets stabilize or capital-markets activity picks up. Bargain Alert: Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Look Deeply Oversold
- Neutral Sentiment: Governance update — board member Lakshmi Mittal announced retirement. Routine board turnover can be relevant for long-term governance but is unlikely to drive immediate price action. Goldman Sachs Announces Retirement of Board Member Mittal
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman trimmed a derivative-based stake in Siemens Energy to just under 5% — a portfolio move that signals repositioning but is not a major earnings driver for GS itself. Goldman Sachs Trims Derivative-Based Stake in Siemens Energy to Just Under 5%
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate sell pressure was linked to investor worries about the stability of the private credit market after a key bank announcement — contagion concerns in private markets tend to hit large universal banks and asset managers. Why Goldman Sachs (GS) Shares Are Sliding Today
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s elevated oil-price forecasts and widespread supply-shock commentary (Brent near $100+ forecasts and warning of much higher spikes) have helped push Treasury yields and a risk-off tone — that environment has weighed on financials and contributed to GS’s intraday weakness. Goldman Sachs forecasts oil at $100 a barrel for March
- Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic outlook shifts — Goldman pushed back its Fed rate-cut timeline (now expecting cuts later in the year), which, together with oil-driven inflation risk, is keeping markets cautious and depressing risk assets including bank stocks. Goldman now sees first Fed rate cut in September, not June
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.