CSM Advisors LLC Sells 29,444 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,444 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $919.29.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total value of $43,439,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $535,758,150. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $781.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $910.83 and a 200 day moving average of $843.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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