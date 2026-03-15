Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,882 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,877,174,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,914,000 after buying an additional 956,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,313,000 after acquiring an additional 835,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,450,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,431,000 after acquiring an additional 532,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $241.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $251.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.44. The company has a market capitalization of $582.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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