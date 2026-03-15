Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0253 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

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Global Water Resources Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of GWRS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 147,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $211.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Global Water Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) is a publicly traded holding company based in Scottsdale, Arizona, specializing in the ownership and management of water and wastewater utilities. The company provides critical potable water delivery, wastewater collection and treatment, and reclaimed water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers across select communities in Central and Southern Arizona.

The company operates multiple regulated utility systems, serving communities such as Anthem, Biltmore, Florence and San Tan Valley.

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