Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $25.48 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,443,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $843,834,000 after buying an additional 281,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 19,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $282.02 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.36 and its 200-day moving average is $325.11. The company has a market capitalization of $255.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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