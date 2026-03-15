BlueSpruce Investments LP Sells 907,189 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

BlueSpruce Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 907,189 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.0% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,572,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,228,624,000 after acquiring an additional 748,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,260,918 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,452,998,000 after purchasing an additional 776,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,051,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,753,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,440 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 159.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,106,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,826,049,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

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Salesforce Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:CRM opened at $192.63 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.57 and a 52 week high of $296.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $177.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 17.96%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Arete Research raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Salesforce from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.06.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 1,936 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,499.28. This trade represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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