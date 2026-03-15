Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Vertiv has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Vertiv has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vertiv to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,973,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,407. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $276.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $25,633,048.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,881,000 after buying an additional 121,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $808,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

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Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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