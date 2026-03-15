iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Short Interest Update

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 245,721 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 12th total of 409,274 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 396,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA ARTY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 406,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,318. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 744.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,206,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,439 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,307,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,324,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,639,000 after purchasing an additional 608,816 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 1,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 590,228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after buying an additional 305,380 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap. ARTY was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is issued by BlackRock.

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