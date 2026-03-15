Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Goldquest Mining Corp. (CVE:GQC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.17 and traded as high as C$2.39. Goldquest Mining shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 736,991 shares trading hands.

Goldquest Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$884.34 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.60.

About Goldquest Mining

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Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero gold-copper project that comprises two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and the Tireo property comprising 13 concessions covering an area of 20,076 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

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