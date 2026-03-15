Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in February

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 107,064 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the February 12th total of 155,205 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,676.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,676.6 days.

Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance

Shares of NPNKF stock remained flat at $37.75 during trading hours on Friday. Nippon Shinyaku has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44.

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Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

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Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. operates as a research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. It specializes in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic drugs across multiple therapeutic areas, including urology, hematology, oncology and internal medicine. The company’s business model integrates in-house research capabilities with strategic collaborations to bring novel small-molecule and biologic products to market.

Established in 1909 by entrepreneur Yorisuke Tsuji, Nippon Shinyaku has evolved from a domestic manufacturer into a global healthcare enterprise.

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