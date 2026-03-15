Analyzing RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) and HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU)

HUHUTECH International Group (NASDAQ:HUHU – Get Free Report) and RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HUHUTECH International Group and RBC Bearings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUHUTECH International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 RBC Bearings 0 1 6 1 3.00

RBC Bearings has a consensus target price of $574.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.09%. Given RBC Bearings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RBC Bearings is more favorable than HUHUTECH International Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUHUTECH International Group $18.15 million 8.93 -$1.93 million N/A N/A RBC Bearings $1.79 billion 9.48 $246.20 million $8.50 63.13

This table compares HUHUTECH International Group and RBC Bearings”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RBC Bearings has higher revenue and earnings than HUHUTECH International Group.

Profitability

This table compares HUHUTECH International Group and RBC Bearings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUHUTECH International Group N/A N/A N/A RBC Bearings 15.00% 10.86% 6.93%

Volatility & Risk

HUHUTECH International Group has a beta of -1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Bearings has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RBC Bearings beats HUHUTECH International Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUHUTECH International Group

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HUHUTECH International Group, Inc. designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The company was founded by Yu Jun Xiao on July 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi City, China.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications. In addition, it offers mounted bearing products include mounted ball bearings, mounted roller bearings, and mounted plain bearings; and enclosed gearing product lines, including quantis gearmotor, torque arm, tigear, magnagear and maxum, and controlled start transmission. Further, the company's power transmission components include mechanical drive components, couplings, and conveyor components; engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circulars or rod-like pieces. It serves automotive, tool holding, agricultural and semiconductor machinery, commercial and defense aerospace, ground defense, construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, material handling, food and beverage, packaging and canning, wind, and general industrial markets through its direct sales force, and a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Oxford, Connecticut.

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