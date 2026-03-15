Casdin Capital LLC Invests $8.63 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,964,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $293,979,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $282.02 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.36 and a 200-day moving average of $325.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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