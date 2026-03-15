Casdin Capital LLC Invests $8.63 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.7% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,964,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $293,979,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sen. Markwayne Mullin disclosed a purchase of $50k–$100k in UNH shares, a small institutional/insider-like buy that can be read as a signal of confidence and may attract retail/institutional attention. Trump Ally, New DHS Leader Nominee Markwayne Mullin Makes New Stock Trades: Here’s What He Bought And Sold
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term price resilience: coverage noted UNH advancing while broader markets declined recently, a sign of relative strength that can draw momentum buyers. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: High investor attention: Zacks and Yahoo pieces highlight UNH as a heavily searched/watched stock; increased attention can boost liquidity and volatility but is not a directional catalyst by itself. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials: a Barclays healthcare conference transcript was published; investors will parse management commentary for membership trends, margin drivers, and capital allocation but no surprise datapoint was flagged in headlines. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Presents at Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and model updates continue to circulate (stock-forecast pieces), which keep expectations and target-price dispersion visible to the market but provide mixed near-term directional pressure. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stock Forecasts
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation/sector pressure concerns: commentary noting a ~39% 12‑month share decline and questioning whether current price reflects value could pressure sentiment and keep selling pressure if investors worry about sector headwinds or earnings risk. Is UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Pricing Reflect Sector Pressures After A 39% Share Price Decline
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
NYSE UNH opened at $282.02 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.36 and a 200-day moving average of $325.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
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