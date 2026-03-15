Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 573,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $88,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $7,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $150.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $349.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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