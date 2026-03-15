Bamco Inc. NY Has $65.32 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $65,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 64.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.
Eli Lilly and Company News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big, long‑term capacity bet in China: Lilly’s planned $3 billion, decade‑long buildout in China is being viewed as a strategic way to secure supply, win share in the fast‑growing GLP‑1 market there, and defend margins versus local competitors — a clear revenue runway catalyst. The Real Reason Eli Lilly Is Pouring $3 Billion Into China
- Positive Sentiment: Policy and access tailwinds: CMS expansion of Medicare access to Zepbound and Mounjaro broadens the addressable patient base and reduces a key barrier to volume growth for Lilly’s injectable GLP‑1s. This supports upside to near‑term sales forecasts. Eli Lilly (LLY) and CMS Expand Medicare Access to Zepbound and Mounjaro
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial & product expansion moves: Employer Connect and LillyDirect aim to unlock employer coverage and lower out‑of‑pocket friction for Zepbound, which could materially increase uptake if employers adopt the program. Combined with positive head‑to‑head oral GLP‑1 data for orforglipron, this strengthens the multi‑product growth story. Eli Lilly’s Employer Push Could Unlock New GLP-1 Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical pipeline progress: Lilly advanced a Phase‑1 study of eloralintide in high‑risk kidney patients — additional indications or safety/efficacy data can expand uses and support valuation beyond obesity/diabetes franchises. Lilly Advances Eloralintide Study in High-Risk Kidney Patients: What Investors Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing footprint expansion: Smaller regional investments (e.g., Korea, Japan plant expansion) further de‑risk supply and support global launch scale for next‑gen GLP‑1s. These moves reduce disruption risk and help defend market share. Eli Lilly invests $500 million in Korea’s biotech growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / stock structure chatter: Continued outperformance has people speculating about a stock split (accessibility for retail investors), which is psychology‑driven and may influence retail flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. 3 Stocks That Could Be Next to Announce a Stock Split
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/supply headline risk: Lilly warned about an unknown impurity found in compounded tirzepatide mixed with vitamin B12 — this raises short‑term PR/regulatory risk and could spur use‑restrictions or additional scrutiny of compounding practices. Using Obesity Drug? Eli Lilly Flags Unknown Impurity Found In Compounded Weight Loss Drugs With Vitamin B12
- Negative Sentiment: Momentum concerns: Some analysts/commentary note weakening trading momentum since November — a reminder that lofty multiples and rate/flow dynamics can pressure the stock if sentiment turns. Eli Lilly Reaching For Peak GLP-1 Euphoria: Rotten Trading Momentum Since November
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
NYSE:LLY opened at $985.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $930.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,037.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $950.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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