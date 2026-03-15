Bamco Inc. NY Has $65.32 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $65,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 64.0% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $985.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $930.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,037.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $950.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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