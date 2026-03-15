NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,062,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333,522 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 7.4% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of NVIDIA worth $12,325,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6%

NVDA stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.09.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,267,780 shares of company stock worth $229,929,215. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. President Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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