Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Lifted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,827,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE LLY opened at $985.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $930.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,037.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $950.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

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About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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