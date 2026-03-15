Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Holdings Lifted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,827,714,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after buying an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%
NYSE LLY opened at $985.10 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $930.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,037.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $950.80.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.
Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big, long‑term capacity bet in China: Lilly’s planned $3 billion, decade‑long buildout in China is being viewed as a strategic way to secure supply, win share in the fast‑growing GLP‑1 market there, and defend margins versus local competitors — a clear revenue runway catalyst. The Real Reason Eli Lilly Is Pouring $3 Billion Into China
- Positive Sentiment: Policy and access tailwinds: CMS expansion of Medicare access to Zepbound and Mounjaro broadens the addressable patient base and reduces a key barrier to volume growth for Lilly’s injectable GLP‑1s. This supports upside to near‑term sales forecasts. Eli Lilly (LLY) and CMS Expand Medicare Access to Zepbound and Mounjaro
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial & product expansion moves: Employer Connect and LillyDirect aim to unlock employer coverage and lower out‑of‑pocket friction for Zepbound, which could materially increase uptake if employers adopt the program. Combined with positive head‑to‑head oral GLP‑1 data for orforglipron, this strengthens the multi‑product growth story. Eli Lilly’s Employer Push Could Unlock New GLP-1 Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical pipeline progress: Lilly advanced a Phase‑1 study of eloralintide in high‑risk kidney patients — additional indications or safety/efficacy data can expand uses and support valuation beyond obesity/diabetes franchises. Lilly Advances Eloralintide Study in High-Risk Kidney Patients: What Investors Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing footprint expansion: Smaller regional investments (e.g., Korea, Japan plant expansion) further de‑risk supply and support global launch scale for next‑gen GLP‑1s. These moves reduce disruption risk and help defend market share. Eli Lilly invests $500 million in Korea’s biotech growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / stock structure chatter: Continued outperformance has people speculating about a stock split (accessibility for retail investors), which is psychology‑driven and may influence retail flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. 3 Stocks That Could Be Next to Announce a Stock Split
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/supply headline risk: Lilly warned about an unknown impurity found in compounded tirzepatide mixed with vitamin B12 — this raises short‑term PR/regulatory risk and could spur use‑restrictions or additional scrutiny of compounding practices. Using Obesity Drug? Eli Lilly Flags Unknown Impurity Found In Compounded Weight Loss Drugs With Vitamin B12
- Negative Sentiment: Momentum concerns: Some analysts/commentary note weakening trading momentum since November — a reminder that lofty multiples and rate/flow dynamics can pressure the stock if sentiment turns. Eli Lilly Reaching For Peak GLP-1 Euphoria: Rotten Trading Momentum Since November
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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