Clear Street Group Inc. Invests $9.20 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $338.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.99 and a 200 day moving average of $305.99. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $390.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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