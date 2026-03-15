GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stake Decreased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in GE Vernova by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% during the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 20.2% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 47.2% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:GEV opened at $804.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $759.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $663.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $894.93.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $849.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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