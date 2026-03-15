Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,300 Chubb Limited $CB

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,123,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,167,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Chubb by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 606,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,047,000 after purchasing an additional 106,237 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CB. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $317.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $329.24 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $345.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.58. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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